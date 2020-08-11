Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $1.05 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,327. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $152.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

