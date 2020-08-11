Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.39% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,944,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 856,254 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 2,086.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 451,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 209,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 602,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 146,044 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $281.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $122,107.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,574.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

