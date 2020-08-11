Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $876,000 Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.13% of Universal Electronics worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UEIC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. Universal Electronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.29. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. Research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

