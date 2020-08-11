Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $422,000 Stake in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FirstService were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

FSV opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FirstService Corp has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $121.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.35.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.01 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.21%. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

