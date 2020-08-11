Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $345,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,741 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,455. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.12.

NYSE ITW opened at $195.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.47.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

