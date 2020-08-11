Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $342,000 Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,327 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,017,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,602,000 after buying an additional 175,748 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock opened at $166.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.05 and a 200-day moving average of $159.20. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,684,560. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.58.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

