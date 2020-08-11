Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $230,000 Stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.68% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 57.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000.

NYSEARCA FIHD opened at $155.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.98. UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN has a 12 month low of $76.73 and a 12 month high of $211.94.

