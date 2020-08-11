Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JVL Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.22. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.