Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.37 and a 200-day moving average of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 48,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $6,415,883.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,965 shares of company stock valued at $24,725,118. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

