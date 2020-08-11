Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 228,726 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.34% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 64.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $361.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

MPAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

