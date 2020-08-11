Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 857.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.75.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger stock opened at $352.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $353.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

