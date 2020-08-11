Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys New Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 410,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 243,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,555.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,510 shares of company stock valued at $130,485. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. Loop Capital dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

ON stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

