Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 44 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Shares of LMT opened at $389.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.