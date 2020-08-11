Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.50% of Willdan Group worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 414,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Holdsworth, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 30,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $726,020.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 49,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,022.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,413 shares of company stock worth $2,465,609. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Willdan Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Willdan Group stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $348.45 million, a P/E ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.25. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.58. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

