Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires New Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter worth about $501,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,234,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,751,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total transaction of $2,755,874.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,543.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,035 shares in the company, valued at $58,539,233.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,020 shares of company stock worth $34,573,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Docusign from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $198.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.73. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $229.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

