Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.06.

TSE:KEY opened at C$22.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.15. Keyera has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$36.56.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.61. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$883.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.42%.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 20,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.75, for a total transaction of C$435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,386,950. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock acquired 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.51 per share, with a total value of C$31,585.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 193,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,976,048.09. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,883 shares of company stock valued at $98,801 and sold 68,700 shares valued at $1,494,911.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

