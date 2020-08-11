Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target raised by CSFB to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Keyera from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Keyera from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Keyera from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Keyera from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.06.

Shares of KEY opened at C$22.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$10.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.15.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.61. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$883.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 82.42%.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.10, for a total value of C$442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 749,400 shares in the company, valued at C$16,561,740. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock bought 1,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.97 per share, with a total value of C$31,832.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 195,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,903,196.41. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,883 shares of company stock valued at $98,801 and sold 68,700 shares valued at $1,494,911.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

