Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KSU. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

KSU stock opened at $187.04 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $195.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $548,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,792 shares of company stock worth $2,000,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165,739 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after purchasing an additional 538,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 64,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,111,000 after purchasing an additional 331,863 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 981,988 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

