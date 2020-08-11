Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on KSU. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.
KSU stock opened at $187.04 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $195.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $548,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,792 shares of company stock worth $2,000,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165,739 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after purchasing an additional 538,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 64,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,111,000 after purchasing an additional 331,863 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 981,988 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.