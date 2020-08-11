JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday.

Get Serco Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SECCF opened at $1.90 on Friday. Serco Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.