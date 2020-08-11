JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Anglo American has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $14.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

