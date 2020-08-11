Jonathan Mark Collins Sells 9,386 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Stock

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE DAN opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 2.54. Dana Inc has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 3,775.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 311.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 22.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

