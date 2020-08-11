Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.2% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $391.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.14. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

