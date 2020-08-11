John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,785 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $648,305,000 after purchasing an additional 96,361 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 83.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.81 and its 200 day moving average is $180.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,569.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.25 and a one year high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

