Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $80.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JACK. Wedbush upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.38. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,527. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,112,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,004,000 after purchasing an additional 217,692 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 925,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 254,414 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 883,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,330 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

