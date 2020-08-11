Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at $634,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 103.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 22,210.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jabil Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

