iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at $115,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

ITB stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.