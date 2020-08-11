Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Given “Hold” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Inter Pipeline to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TD Securities lowered Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

IPPLF stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

