Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,167.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,586.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,967.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2,359.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

