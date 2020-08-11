Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $232.00 at Morgan Stanley

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PODD. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.02. Insulet has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $233.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,077,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,145,844,000 after purchasing an additional 231,911 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,629 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,695,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,621,000 after purchasing an additional 187,563 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 811,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,684,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

