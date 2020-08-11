Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Holdings Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Insulet were worth $10,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,145,844,000 after acquiring an additional 231,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,629 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,695,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,621,000 after acquiring an additional 187,563 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 811,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,684,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

In other news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $203.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.85 and its 200-day moving average is $191.38. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $233.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

