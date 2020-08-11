Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,148.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,586.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,997.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2,379.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

