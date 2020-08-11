Insider Selling: Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Director Sells $92,574.28 in Stock

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Director Matthew Morris sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $92,574.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Matthew Morris sold 6,597 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $278,789.22.

On Friday, July 31st, Matthew Morris sold 1,254 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $52,693.08.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Matthew Morris sold 14,630 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $617,239.70.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Matthew Morris sold 17,418 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $560,859.60.

On Thursday, May 28th, Matthew Morris sold 24,063 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $776,272.38.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Matthew Morris sold 17,310 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $548,380.80.

On Thursday, May 21st, Matthew Morris sold 9,200 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $282,900.00.

STC stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $516.11 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,507,000 after acquiring an additional 533,732 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 162.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 187,353 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at $4,738,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at $3,554,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 33.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 427,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 107,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STC shares. Stephens raised their price target on Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

