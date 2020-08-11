Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Sells $117,617.50 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ORLY opened at $465.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,679,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.42.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

