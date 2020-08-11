Insider Selling: KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Sells $286,626.72 in Stock

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,416 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total value of $286,626.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,118.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $202.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.85. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $209.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its holdings in KLA by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $182.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

