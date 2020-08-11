Insider Selling: Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Sells $84,120.30 in Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $84,120.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,120.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $6,025,800.88.

On Monday, June 8th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 274,218 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $3,446,920.26.

On Friday, June 5th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 324,359 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $4,028,538.78.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 325,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $3,929,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 5.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,116,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,971,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,437,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after acquiring an additional 326,359 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 300,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 667,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 298,646 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

