Insider Selling: Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Sells $95,445.00 in Stock

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $95,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $28.78.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

