Insider Selling: Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Sells $95,445.00 in Stock

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $95,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $28.78.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
