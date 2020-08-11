Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $254,830.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $254,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $231,242.50.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $480,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $224,230.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ciena’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,473,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Ciena by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $219,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 287.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

