Insider Selling: BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) Portfolio Manager Sells $87,925.32 in Stock

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 10,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $87,925.32. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 400,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of BGIO opened at $8.50 on Friday. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.
About BLACKROCK 2022/COM
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.
Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.