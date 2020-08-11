Insider Selling: BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) Portfolio Manager Sells $87,925.32 in Stock

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 10,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $87,925.32. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 400,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BGIO opened at $8.50 on Friday. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BLACKROCK 2022/COM during the first quarter worth $112,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in BLACKROCK 2022/COM during the first quarter worth $198,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in BLACKROCK 2022/COM during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BLACKROCK 2022/COM during the first quarter worth $587,000.

About BLACKROCK 2022/COM

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

