Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Insider Vicente Reynal Sells 2,500 Shares

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) insider Vicente Reynal sold 2,500 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $82,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,592.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,439 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 11.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 287,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 70,140 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 185,006.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,025,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,936 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

