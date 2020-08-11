HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,896 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in HP by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in HP by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $47,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 17,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

