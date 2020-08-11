HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,219 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of HP by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 34,757 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,117 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 50,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen started coverage on HP in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

