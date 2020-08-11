Hoylecohen LLC Has $30.22 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,471 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.1% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $648,305,000 after acquiring an additional 96,361 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 83.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.25 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.81 and its 200 day moving average is $180.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1,569.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.