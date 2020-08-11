Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 184,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 81,453 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,414,000 after acquiring an additional 837,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 433,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,287,000 after acquiring an additional 60,433 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

HSIC opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

