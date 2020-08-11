Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 68 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,148.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,586.55 billion, a PE ratio of 121.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,997.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,379.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

