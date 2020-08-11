GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on GP Strategies from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of GP Strategies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $150.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $128.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.95 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPX. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in GP Strategies by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GP Strategies by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in GP Strategies by 78.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

