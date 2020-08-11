Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stake Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Gentex by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 2,267.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cfra decreased their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

