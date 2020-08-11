Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Genpact were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 12.2% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,113,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,177,000 after acquiring an additional 229,061 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Genpact by 16.5% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 75,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Genpact by 111.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $188,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,327.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

