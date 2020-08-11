General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,566 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in General Electric were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3,523.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,869,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569,912 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after buying an additional 10,403,515 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 5,507.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after buying an additional 8,013,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after buying an additional 7,346,879 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in General Electric by 23.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,896,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $269,138,000 after buying an additional 6,378,000 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.89. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

