Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,096 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in FOX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FOX by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 151,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 78,034 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 68,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 49,498 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,783.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,535.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 101,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,873,019.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOX shares. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

