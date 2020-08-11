FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in FMC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in FMC by 5.8% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $110.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $111.71.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.76.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

